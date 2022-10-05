Legacy Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Price Performance

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $308.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $281.42 and a one year high of $531.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

