Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,053 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,701 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.30.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

