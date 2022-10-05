Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 836 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

