Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,696. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.10 and its 200 day moving average is $239.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

