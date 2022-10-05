Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 6,841 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916,146. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.