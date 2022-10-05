Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 22,962 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.52% of Overstock.com worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

OSTK stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 5,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,325. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

