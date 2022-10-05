Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.80. 16,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,860. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

