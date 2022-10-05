Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

