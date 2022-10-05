Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock traded down $18.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $868.55. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,184. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $847.03 and a one year high of $1,875.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,173.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,264.62.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

