Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 17,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

