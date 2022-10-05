Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in Graham by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,918,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GHC stock traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $557.41. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,514. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.