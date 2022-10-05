Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 38,407 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 855.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,481,000 after acquiring an additional 255,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.86.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTB traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $186.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,666. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

