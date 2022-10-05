LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LCII. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

LCII opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average is $115.03. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in LCI Industries by 16.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

