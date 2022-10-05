Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 20,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 156,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 240.00, a current ratio of 257.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$204.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laurion Mineral Exploration

In other news, Director Nick Ierfino sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$63,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,132,129 shares in the company, valued at C$6,193,450.29. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,530.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

