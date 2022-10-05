Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.0 %

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $216.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $204.59 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

