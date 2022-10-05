Kuverit Price Up 0% This Week (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $92,914.50 and $4.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.
Kuverit Coin Profile
Kuverit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kuverit
