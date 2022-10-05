Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Up 4%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 44,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 85,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Kraken Robotics Trading Up 4.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.47 million and a PE ratio of -13.45.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
Further Reading
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.