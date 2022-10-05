Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 1,047,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,980,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £34.20 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.22.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

