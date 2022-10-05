Komodo Market Cap Reaches $34.92 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.92 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00281952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00101012 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 134,762,590 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

