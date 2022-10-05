Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Klever has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $1.29 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 1,956,626,503 coins. The official website for Klever is klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

