Kleros (PNK) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $25.16 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently.”

