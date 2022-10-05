Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Compass Point to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.61. 144,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.80. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $158.57 and a 1 year high of $285.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,905,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

