Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Up 9.7% in September

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 105,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $26.05.

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.