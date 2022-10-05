Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Plans GBX 0.58 Dividend

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Stock Down 3.3 %

LON:KAY opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.29. The stock has a market cap of £96.17 million and a PE ratio of 2,090.00. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.72 ($0.27).

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

