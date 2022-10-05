Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Plans GBX 0.58 Dividend

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Stock Down 3.3 %
LON:KAY opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.29. The stock has a market cap of £96.17 million and a PE ratio of 2,090.00. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.72 ($0.27).
About Kings Arms Yard VCT
