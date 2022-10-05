Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Kingfisher Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGFHY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.67.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

