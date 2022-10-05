Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 38,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,542,500. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

