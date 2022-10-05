Ki Price Reaches $0.0740 on Exchanges (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Ki has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Ki coin can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ki has a market capitalization of $75.28 million and $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ki launched on April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,016,896,716 coins and its circulating supply is 405,772,973 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ki’s official website is foundation.ki/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

