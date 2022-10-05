Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Sells 28,700 Shares

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $251,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,080,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,385,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KZR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 771,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,077. The company has a current ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

