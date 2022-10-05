Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Sells 28,700 Shares

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $251,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,080,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,385,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KZR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 771,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,077. The company has a current ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

