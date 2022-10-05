Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Plans GBX 0.77 Dividend

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,352 ($28.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,707.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,435.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,148 ($38.04).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 200 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,336 ($28.23), for a total transaction of £4,672 ($5,645.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Keywords Studios

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.