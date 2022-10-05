KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

AKR opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

