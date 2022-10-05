Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT Raised to €690.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.57.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of PPRUY traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 222,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,866. Kering has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $84.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.