Keisuke Inu ($KEI) Tops One Day Volume of $51,675.00

Keisuke Inu ($KEI) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Keisuke Inu has a total market capitalization of $527,875.00 and approximately $51,675.00 worth of Keisuke Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keisuke Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Keisuke Inu has traded 159.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Keisuke Inu Coin Profile

Keisuke Inu was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Keisuke Inu’s total supply is 40,584,194,104,470,400 coins. Keisuke Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeisuke and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keisuke Inu is keisukeinu.finance.

Buying and Selling Keisuke Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Keisuke Inu (KEI) is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keisuke Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keisuke Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keisuke Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

