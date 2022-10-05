KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in KB Home by 27.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $7,401,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 382.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $757,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $28.77 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

