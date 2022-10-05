Karura Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Karura has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Karura has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and $630,255.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00170352 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,449,000 coins. The official website for Karura is acala.network/karura. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Karura

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.