Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Down 1.1%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 1,136,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 416,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Kaleyra Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Kaleyra

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $67,225.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,247.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 17,500 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $355,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $160,639. Insiders own 31.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kaleyra

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 52.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

