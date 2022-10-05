K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.53

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.53 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 8406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.86. The company has a market cap of C$309.78 million and a P/E ratio of 63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In other news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.11 per share, with a total value of C$90,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

