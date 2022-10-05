JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 327.96 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 301 ($3.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 532 ($6.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 334.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 336.05.

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

