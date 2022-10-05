JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 327.96 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 301 ($3.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 532 ($6.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 334.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 336.05.
