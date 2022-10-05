JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $293.00

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.59), with a volume of 113894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.65).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 365.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The company has a market capitalization of £265.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 3.42 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

In other news, insider David Graham bought 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,998.60 ($7,248.19).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

