Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 4.0 %

JCI opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

