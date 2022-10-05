John Hancock Preferred Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

HPI stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

