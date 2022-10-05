John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

