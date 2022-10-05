John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HPF opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

In other John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.