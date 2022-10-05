Jobchain Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and $242.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

