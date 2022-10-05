Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 15,801 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

