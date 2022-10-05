Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

