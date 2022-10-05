Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $666,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

