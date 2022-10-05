Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $22.16 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.7% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $278.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

