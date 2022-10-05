Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

