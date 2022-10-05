Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 37,052 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of DVY opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.