Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 37,052 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

