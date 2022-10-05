Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ENOR stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.